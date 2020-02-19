Bonnie A. Schrubbe (1942 - 2020)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Pentecost Lutheran Church
2213 Coolidge Ave

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM
Pentecost Lutheran Church
2213 Coolidge Ave

Obituary
Bonnie A. Schrubbe

RACINE – Mrs. Bonnie A. Schrubbe, 77, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Thursday, February 6, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet at Pentecost Lutheran Church (2213 Coolidge Ave) on Saturday, February 22, 2020 for a visitation from 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. with a service remembering and celebrating her life to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Luke Jacob officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family. Please see the funeral home's website for more information.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Feb. 19, 2020
