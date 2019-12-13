Bonnie Bolster

March 10, 1947 - December 6, 2019

Bonnie Bolster of Racine Wi went home to be with the Lord on Dec. 6, 2019. She was born March 10, 1947 to Norbert and Harriet Bybee of Racine.

Bonnie was devoted to her family and helping others which included working at St Mary's Hospital in Racine her entire adult life, taking care of her children and grandchildren, was president of her geology club, had a passion for ancestry and photography and loved to travel. Her smile was infectious and her giggle would light up a room.

She was known as the "glue" that held the family together and absolutely loved being "grandma"!

She will be sadly missed and forever loved by all of her family and friends to include her Husband Brian Bolster, her children Mike and Daniel Kossack, her Siblings Barbara Bell, Norbert And Jeff Bybee , and her grandchildren kelvin Keigher, Vanessa, Klerissa, and Selina Kossack, Daniel Compton ,Alyssa, Kayla, and Mathew Kossack , Krystal Kossack, Ricky Kossack, all of her great grandchildren and her best friends of many years Patricia Fellner and Dorothy Clark.

We celebrate Bonnie and her life knowing and feeling secure in the fact she is home with the Lord, along with her parents Harriet and Norbert Bybee, her brother Albert Bybee, her first husband Wolfgang Karl Kossack, her son Richard Kossack, and her granddaughter Leanna Kossack.

A celebration of life will be held at Racine Community Church of the Nazarene 8440 Spring St. Racine WI 53406. Remembering Bonnie from 2:30pm- 4pm, Church Service 4pm-5pm.

We would love for all of her family and friends to come and celebrate Bonnie's life, laugh at all of the wonderful memories, and visit together to honor her.

Hartson Funeral Home

11111 W. Janesville Rd.

Hales Corners, WI 53130

PH: (414) 425-9797