Bonnie Jean Huggins

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Jean Huggins.
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Bonnie Jean Huggins

RACINE – Bonnie Jean Huggins, 68, passed away at Azura Memory Care in Kenosha on Saturday, January 25, 2020.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, February 1, 2020 for a visitation from 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. A service celebrating and remembering Bonnie's life will follow at 10:00 a.m. with Pastor Mike Matheson officiating. Her interment will take place at West Lawn Memorial Park.

Please see the funeral home's website for the full obituary.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Jan. 29, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.