Bonnie L. (Woydt) Knedle

May 12, 1953 - April 27, 2019

RACINE - Bonnie Lee Knedle, age 65, passed away Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Ascension All Saints Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

She was born in Milwaukee, May 12, 1953.

Bonnie was employed by Vesta Inc for over 10 years. She had a passion for horses and motorcycles and was a member of HOG for several years. She was a wonderful baker and will be remembered for her seemingly endless amount of Christmas cookies and fudge she baked and shared each year. Above all Bonnie was a wonderful mother and grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her children, Joe "Maddog" (Jody) Knedle of Manitowoc, Brittany (Ryan) Czarny of Racine; grandchildren, Joe Jr, Jonathan, and Jack Knedle, Luke Czarny; brother, James Peterson and family; other relatives, friends and her cat Snickers. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Jodie; her mother, Irene (Lange) Woydt; and her brother, John Peterson.

Relatives and friends may meet during a memorial gathering to be held at the Racine Family Moose Lodge, 5530 Middle Road, Racine on Sunday, May 19th, 2019 from 1:00-4:00pm.

In lieu of flowers memorials to Happily Ever After www.heanokill.org have been suggested.

