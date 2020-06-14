Bonnie Patzlaff
1945 - 2020
Bonnie Patzlaff

September 13, 1945 - June 9, 2020

OSHKOSH - On June 9, 2020, Bonnie Patzlaff (nee Sager) passed peacefully at home in Oshkosh, WI with her loving husband at her side.

Born September 13, 1945 to Robert Sager and Delores Sager (nee Buelow). Bonnie married her soulmate, Bob, in 1964 and moved to Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Eventually, they settled in Racine, WI where they raised their 3 sons, Thane, Scott, and Nathan. In Racine, Bonnie worked as a teller and mortgage specialist at Johnson Bank for many years. Bonnie returned to Oshkosh in 1999 and retired in 2010.

Bonnie treasured her family and embraced every moment with them. She was the perfect, caring matriarch. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.

Full obituary can be found at www.konrad-behlman.com



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
15
Celebration of Life
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Konrad-Behlman Funeral Home
