  • "We send our deepest sympathy and keep you all in our hearts..."
    - Becky Hefel
  • "Bill we are saddened to hear of Bonnie's passing. We are..."
    - Benjamin & Stephanie Page
Purath-Strand Funeral Home & Crematory
3915 Douglas Avenue
Racine, WI
53402
(262)-639-8000
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
11:30 AM
MOUNT PLEASANT- Bonnie Stauff (nee: Papendieck), Age 66, passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center in Madison on August 16, 2019.

A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Full obituary will appear in Wednesday's Journal Times.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Aug. 20, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.