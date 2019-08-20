Bonnie Stauff
MOUNT PLEASANT- Bonnie Stauff (nee: Papendieck), Age 66, passed away at St. Mary's Medical Center in Madison on August 16, 2019.
A memorial service for Bonnie will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of services. Full obituary will appear in Wednesday's Journal Times.
