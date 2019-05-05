Bradley James Anderson

February 7, 1992 - April 30, 2019

RACINE - Bradley James Anderson, age 27, of Racine passed away on April 30, 2019 at his home following a brief illness.

Brad was born on February 7, 1992 in Racine to Steve and Kristen (Hughes) Anderson. He enjoyed watching his favorite football team, the Atlanta Falcons with his Falcons fan wife and three little falcon Fans in training. Brad's greatest joy was the time he spent with his kids. He enjoyed going for walks, taking the kids to every park in Racine, going hiking and on picnics. Brad loved the outdoors and going camping in Tomah, hunting, and practicing shooting. He also enjoyed the simple things like a quiet night at home eating dinner with his wife and kids and watching a movie together. He was preceded in death by, his mother, Kristen and two grandfathers, James Anderson and Ralph Hughes.

Brad is survived by, his father, Steve Anderson, his wife, Kayla Anderson (Kusters); three children, Benjamin, Jackson and Abigail; two brothers, Nick and Matt Anderson, two grandmothers, Karen Anderson and Marjorie Hughes as well as other family and many friends.

In accordance with Brad's wishes a family memorial and celebration of life will be held at a later date.

