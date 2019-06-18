Brandy Sue Matelski(Nee: Gunter)

MOUNT PLEASANT – Brandy Sue Matelski, 41, passed away unexpectedly at her residence on Saturday, June 15, 2019.

A celebration of Brandy's life will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019, 6:00pm, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 3:00pm until the time of the service.

Please see Wednesday's newspaper for the full obituary.

