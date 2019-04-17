Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Brenda Jean Muehe.

Brenda Jean Muehe

December 4, 1949 - March 29, 2019

Brenda J. Muehe, age 69, died March 29, 2019, at her home in Racine.

She was born Dec. 4, 1949, in Murphysboro, IL, the 1st child of Herman and Louise Muehe. She grew up in Ottumwa, IA before moving to Galesburg, IL. She graduated from Galesburg High School in 1967. She attended Lawrence University, in Appleton WI, and Knox College in Galesburg. She received an Associates degree from Carl Sandburg College in Galesburg. She later returned to school, earning a Bachelors degree in Electronics Engineering Technology from ITT Technical Institute in 1999. Brenda worked for Admiralaytag and Butler Mfg in Galesburg. From 1983 - 2003 she worked for Unico, Inc. and from 2003 until her death she owned and operated Bestech Brenda. She was semi-retired.

Brenda married Quintin D. Hermann on Aug. 14, 2004 in Racine. He survives. She is also survived by 2 sisters, Sandy (& Richard) Heismann of Heismann, TN, and Nancy (& Donny) Charles of Galesburg, IL, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Herman Lee Muehe. Also surviving are lifelong friend Laurel Gladfelter and children, to whom she was "Auntie Brenda".

Cremation has been accorded, per her wishes. An informal Celebration of Life will be held Sat., April 27th beginning at 1pm, at 3052 Airline Rd., Racine. Memorials may be made to Second Hand Purrs Cat Shelter in Milwaukee, WI.