Brenda Joyce McMorris
April 6, 1963 – June 10, 2019
RACINE - Brenda Joyce McMorris, age 56, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her residence, in Racine, Wisconsin.
A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00am, at St. Paul MBC, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for her full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
262-552-9000
www.draeger-langendorf.com