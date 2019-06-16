Brenda Joyce McMorris (1963 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul MBC
1123 Center St
Racine, WI
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul MBC
1123 Center St
Racine, WI
Obituary
Brenda Joyce McMorris

April 6, 1963 – June 10, 2019

RACINE - Brenda Joyce McMorris, age 56, passed away on Monday, June 10, 2019 at her residence, in Racine, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:00am, at St. Paul MBC, 1123 Center St., Racine, WI. Visitation will be in the church from 10:00am until the time of service. Please visit the funeral home website at a later date for her full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on June 16, 2019
