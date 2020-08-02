1/1
Brenda M. Guillien
1970 - 2020
Brenda M. Guillien

September 30, 1970 – July 30, 2020

Mount Pleasant – Brenda Marie (nee: Siegel) Guillien, age 49, passed away at Froedtert South –Kenosha Campus on Thursday, July 30, 2020 in the company of her loving husband.

Brenda was born in Peoria, IL on September 30, 1970. A graduate of Waukesha County Technical College, she went on to serve our community with the Racine Police Department from 1993, as a patrol officer, evidence technician, Officer Friendly, DARE program officer, and investigator until 2007, when she sadly had to retire due to her failing health.

On June 22, 1996, Brenda was united in marriage with the love of her life, Daniel John Guillien. To this loving union, their two gifts of children, Kylea and Kyle, were born. They were Brenda's everything. Brenda is survived to cherish her memory: devoted husband, Dan; beautiful children, Kylea & Kyle; dear sister, Michele Alvey; other relatives and many friends – too numerous to mention all by name. She was greeted in Heaven by her parents, Bonnie (nee: Frame) Wing, Glenn Siegel and Loyce (nee: Ingram) Siegel.

Private family services will be held for Brenda. When the time comes that it is safe for all of us to gather, a wonderful public "Celebration of Life" will be held in Brenda's memory. Please monitor the newspaper and/or funeral home website for updated information on the public celebration date, time & location.

Due to Brenda's dedication to and love for serving the Racine community, in lieu of flowers, please send any donations to the Save Haven Youth Shelter in Racine. Donations can be made on the Safe Haven website, www.SafeHavenOfRacine.org or sent directly to Safe Haven at 1030 Washington Ave. Racine, WI 53404.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD 

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com 



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
