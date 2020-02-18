Brenda Sue Duncan

February 7, 1951 - February 15, 2020

UNION GROVE - Mrs. Brenda Sue Duncan (nee. Johnson), age 69, passed away on February 15, 2020 at Seasons Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born on February 7, 1951 in Mt Carmel, IL to May and Leroy Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of 51 years, Raymond Duncan. Daughter, Susan (Michael) Marema of Union Grove, WI grandson, Mitchell (Katie), great grandchildren, Weston and Cheyenne of Missoula, MT, and granddaughter, Megan. Daughter, Tina (TJ) Nielsen and grandsons, JT and Nolan of Milwaukee, WI. Son, Randy (Alison) Duncan and grandsons, Preston and Colton Roberts of Myrtle Beach, SC. Grandsons, Alec (Gia) and Evan Duncan. Daughter, Christine (Andy) Rose and grandchildren, Jack and Alaina of Bristol, WI. Brenda is further survived by two brothers, five sisters, and several nieces, nephews and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 from 10 am-1 pm at Miller-Reesman Funeral Home. Funeral services will begin at 1 pm and burial will immediately follow at the Union Grove Memorial Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Ascension All Saints Emergency Department, Flight for Life Froedtert Emergency Department, Froedtert Surgical ICU and Seasons Hospice and Palliative Care for the excellent care they showed Brenda.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Seasons Hospice & Palliative Care are appreciated.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500