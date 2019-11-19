Brian Pulice

December 6, 1958 - November 14, 2019

Brian Pulice passed away on November 14, 2019 at the age of 60. Brian was born in Racine Wisconsin and had spent the last 8 years of his life at The Warren Barr Nursing Home in Chicago Illinois. After living his whole life with a congenital bone disease, Brian contracted pneumonia and died soon after.

Brian was preceded in death by his father Joe Pulice Sr. and is survived by his mother Helen Pulice (Schuppe), brothers Mark (Peg), Joey (Pat), nieces and nephews Cole and Sophie Pulice, and Matthew and Sarah Houghton. Brian was a kind and engaging person who enjoyed meaningful conversations with those he cared about. For many years Brian was a hair stylist and a singer in the Florentine Opera in Milwaukee Wisconsin. Brian’s spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Brian and his courage and strength throughout his life, those that wish to participate can make a donation in Brian’s name to The in Chicago Illinois. Brian’s epitaph is a quote from St. Therese of Lisieux: "I will spend my Heaven doing good on earth."