Brittany L.Z. Boyd
1986 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brittany's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brittany L.Z. Boyd March 31, 1986 – May 24, 2020 RACINE – Brittany Lydia Zenola Boyd, 34, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday May 24, 2020. She was born in Racine on March 31, 1986. A celebration of Brittany's life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
JUN
5
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 552-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
June 3, 2020
My heartfelt sympathies go out to Brittanys girls and her family at this very sad time. I pray that God will grant you peace, strength and understanding. I send my thoughts and prayers to all those who knew and loved this sweet young woman, gone way too soon.
Adelene Greene
Friend
June 3, 2020
My deepest sympathy to Irma and the entire family.
Karen Kusters
Friend
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved