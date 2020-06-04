Brittany L.Z. Boyd March 31, 1986 – May 24, 2020 RACINE – Brittany Lydia Zenola Boyd, 34, received the promise of eternal life on Sunday May 24, 2020. She was born in Racine on March 31, 1986. A celebration of Brittany's life will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020, 11:00am, at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 10:00am until the time of the service. Entombment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory 4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403 262-552-9000 www.draeger-langendorf.com
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 4, 2020.