Bruce Edward Ford

August 28, 1933 - August 20, 2019

SOMERS – Bruce E. Ford, 85, passed away at Froedtert South – Kenosha Hospital campus on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Bruce was born in Chicago on August 28, 1933, the son of the late Melvin and Ruth (nee: Young) Ford. He was stationed in Okinawa Japan while he proudly and honorably served his nation with the US Army. On November 28, 1975 he married Kathleen Cecchini.

Bruce retired from Chase Bank. He loved skiing, sailing and traveling the world with Kathy. He was a past member of the National Ski Patrol and a longtime member of the Kenosha Yacht Club. His true passion was the theater. He was very active at the Racine Theatre Guild in set construction and volunteered for many years until he was physically unable to do it any longer.

In addition to his wife Kathy, Bruce is survived by his sister-in-law, Angela (Robert) Ventura of Kenosha; his brother-in-law, Dr. Jacob Lulack of Plains, MT; as well as very dear nieces, nephews and their families. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Ellouise Ford and sister-in-law, Louise Lulack.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, August 24, 2019 for a visitation from 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. A service honoring and remembering his life will follow at 11:30 a.m. and conclude with military honors. A private interment will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials have been suggested to the Racine Theatre Guild.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com