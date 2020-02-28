Bruce H. Hess (1948 - 2020)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Racine Assembly of God
1325 Airline Road
Racine, WI
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
6:00 PM
Racine Assembly of God
1325 Airline Road
Racine, WI
Obituary
Bruce H. Hess

December 17, 1948 – February 24, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Bruce Harvey Hess, age 71, passed away unexpectedly, yet peacefully, at home on Monday, February 24, 2020.

Funeral services celebrating Bruce's life will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 6:00 pm in Racine Assembly of God (1325 Airline Road) with Rev. Ed Walker & Rev. Weena Villarreal officiating. A memorial dinner will follow. Visitation will be in Racine Assembly of God on Friday from 4:00 – 6:00 pm. Private interment, with close family, will take place at a later date.

In honor of Bruce's love for children, memorials to Racine Assembly of God for the "Royal Family Kids" program (a camp that reaches out to children in the foster care program to show them the love of God).

bullet U.S. Navy bullet Vietnam War
