Bruce L. Hillman
Bruce L. Hillman

1947 - 2020

Bruce was born in Sturtevant and worked at Grove Gear for over 30 years. He loved fishing, hiking and wandering in his secret, "wild" places. He was an outdoorsman, knowing the best places to fish, or hunt for mushrooms, find wild grapes, plums or elderberries, whatever was in season. He loved trying new ideas, from making wine or jellies from his foraging, or tinkering with electronic inventions, like his auger-driven motor car for ice-fishing or his fishing chair made from an old walker, complete with umbrella and cup holder.

Bruce is preceded in death by his father and mother, Allen and Alice Hillman; and his younger brother Randy Hillman. He is survived by his long-term partner, Betty Gundersen; his son Bruce Hillman Scott and daughter Ann Marie Hillman; and his siblings: Allen Hillman, Gary Hillman, Brian Hillman, Sue Held, Cheryl Hillman and Amy Sorenson, plus many nephews, nieces and their families. Those of us who survive him will miss him dearly, and will hear echoes of him in his wild places.



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 2, 2020.
