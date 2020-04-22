Bruce Rodney Jacobsen

April 4, 1927 - April 19, 2020

RACINE - Lifelong Racine resident, Bruce Jacobsen, passed away quietly in the early morning of April 19, 2020 at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove Wisconsin at the age of 93. Bruce was born on April 4, 1927, son of Nels and Caroline Jacobson. He was a graduate of Horlick High School. He was a military veteran, serving in the U.S. Army Air Corp in Korea. After his Honorable discharge from the Army he became a mink rancher for most of his life, followed by an automobile salesman for several years, and a greeter at Sam's Club.

Bruce was preceded in death by his mother and father, Caroline and Nels Jacobson, his brother Chuck Jacobson and wives Helen, Jeanette and Doris Jacobsen. He is survived by his sons Gene, John (Jack), Bill and his daughter in law, Suzanne Jacobsen.

Bruce was member of the First Evangelical Lutheran church in Racine.

As a result of the Coronavirus Pandemic, only a private family service will be held. You may view the service on Saturday April 25, 2020 at 12 p.m. by going to Bruce's page on the funeral home web site www.meredithfuneralhome.com and enter the Live-Stream option. He will be laid to rest in West Lawn Memorial Park cemetery next to Doris Jacobsen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the First Evangelical Lutheran Church have been suggested.

