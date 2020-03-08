Bruce William Heide

1953 - 2020

SOMERS – Bruce W. Heide, 66, passed away at The Wisconsin Veterans Home – Boland Hall on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

He was born on March 6, 1953, the son of the late Glenn "Sam" and Ann (nee: Abresch) Heide and was a lifelong resident of Somers. He graduated from St. Joseph High School in 1971. He started his career with Styberg Manufacturing in Racine. He took a two year hiatus to serve his nation with the US Navy during the Vietnam War. After the war he went back to Styberg until his retirement.

Bruce was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers Union, the Moose Lodge in Kenosha and the V.F.W. in Somers.

He enjoyed spending time with his friends at the Somers Inn. He loved riddles, practical jokes and word search books. He often would amaze people with his game show knowledge. Bruce was an avid Philadelphia Eagles and Milwaukee Brewers fan. He will be dearly missed by family and friends.

Bruce is survived by his brother, Scott (Mary) Heide of Perkinstown, WI; his aunt, Phyllis Borger of Kenosha; his uncle, Bill Abresch of Land O Lakes, FL; his cousin–in-law, Liz Borger of Somers; as well as dear nieces, nephews and extended family. In addition to his parents, Bruce was also preceded in death by his brother, Patrick Heide and his cousin, Shane Borger.

A private service with military honors will take place in the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Dover.

