Byron L. Nelson

November 6, 1931 - October 17, 2019

RACINE - Byron L. Nelson, age 87, passed away Thursday October 17, 2019. Byron was born in Chicago, IL on November 6, 1931, son of the late Edward and Lydia (nee: Thiede) Nelson.

A skilled carpenter by trade, Byron worked with various contractors throughout Racine and was still active until his health was failing him the past five years. In his spare time Byron enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports, music, reading and talking politics. Above all, he loved his time spent with his family.

Byron will be dearly missed by his children, Byron (Paula) Nelson II, William (Laura) Nelson, Amy (William Phillips) Petrakis, Victoria (Jon) Brocksopp, Brenda (Richard) Woodhull; grandchildren, Byron (Jadyn) Nelson III, Emily (Ryan) Vlach, Kaitlyn (Kyle) Ebersole, Ana Nelson, Connor Nelson, Evan Petrakis, Kriston Parker-(Douglas) Christiansen; great grandchildren, Elliana Lampshire, Wyatt Vlach, Madalyn, Quentin and Ethan Parker; siblings, Edward (Phyliss) Nelson, Myrna Olesen, Enola (Don) Loomis, Rhoda Schwarze; sister-in-law Penny Nelson; friend and former wife, Mary J. Nelson; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, Byron was also preceded in death by his wife Mary (nee: Jacobson), granddaughter Rebecca Rose Nelson, brother Randy Nelson, brothers-in-law, Ray Olesen and Herman Schwarze, and his beloved cat, Smit-T.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Wednesday, October 23, 2019, 6:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 4:00 p.m. until time of service at 6:00 p.m.

