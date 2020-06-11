Pastor Calvin W. Jackson Sr.
1932 - 2020
Pastor Calvin W. Jackson, Sr.

November 28, 1932 - June 3, 2020

MT. PLEASANT - Surrounded by family, passed away quietly at his home on June 3, 2020. A Servant Leader called in from battle; called home to rest.

He was 87 years old. Due to changing times and out of an abundance of caution, services will be outdoors, Monday June 15, 2020. Macedonia COGIC 3309 Kearney Avenue, Racine, WI. Funeral will be at 11:00AM. Viewing from 10:00AM to 11:00AM.

Guests will remain in their cars. There will be a screen for viewing and guest will have the option of tuning in on their FM dial for sound. Services Entrusted to Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 1910 Taylor Avenue, Racine, WI 53403.

Reid's New Golden Gate

ggfuneralhome@sbcglobal.net

414-358-0538



Published in Journal Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Macedonia COGIC
JUN
15
Service
11:00 AM
Macedonia COGIC
Funeral services provided by
REID'S NEW GOLDEN GATE FUNERAL HOME - Milwaukee
5665 N Teutonia Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53209
(414) 358-0538
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 10, 2020
y Condolences in the lost of your father - Family member
Valencia Tucker
