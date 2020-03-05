Carlyle "Pork" Braden

Guest Book
Service Information
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI
53182
(262)-878-2500
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
7:00 PM
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home - Union Grove
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
Obituary
Carlyle ""Pork"" Braden

1948 - 2020

Kansasville – Carlyle "Pork" Braden, age 71, passed away doing what he loved – while ice fishing. He was born on July 17, 1948 in Holcombe, WI to parents Raymond and Lillian (nee. Larose) Braden.

He proudly served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Following his military service, Carlyle worked as a carpenter for many years. When he wasn't working and following retirement, Carlyle loved to hunt, fish, and spend time with his family and friends. Whether it was good or bad, he left an impression on everyone he met. He will be dearly missed.

Carlyle is survived by his wife, Janice; children, Dawn, Lisa, Ray, Mauro, Jennifer (John), Allison (Aaron), and Josh (Abby); grandchildren, Aaron, Justin, Jonah, Jaiden, Allyssa, Mauro Jr., Hunter, Mercedes, Kaleb, Giuliana, Kaiden, Kamden, and Rylee; siblings, Larry (Diane), Rose, Amy (Babe), Gerry (Eve), and Greyling; 8 stepbrothers and sisters; many other relatives, family, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Carlyle; grandson, David; siblings, Norman, Yvonne, and Donny; brother-in-law, Norman.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 4-7 pm. Funeral services will begin at 7 pm, followed by full military honors.

Online condolences may be left at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500
Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 5, 2020
bullet Vietnam War
