Carol A. Eklund

June 28, 1931 - July 6, 2019

STURTEVANT - Carol Anne Eklund, age 88, passed away peacefully at home with her daughter by her side on Saturday, July 6, 2019. Carol was born in Boston, Massachusetts, June 28, 1931, the daughter of the late Roland C. and Helen R. (Nee: Quinn) Brouillard.

On November 12, 1955, she was united in marriage to Douglas N. Eklund, who preceded her in death, July 26, 2005. Carol loved to laugh and treasured time spent with family and friends. She had an adventurous spirit and and lit the room with her presence. She lived abroad for a time, where she met her future husband. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her daughter Roberta; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her parents and husband she was preceded in death by her daughter Leslie Anne Eklund; sister, Rosalie T. Spitz-Hovig; and brother, Paul L. Brouillard.

Funeral services will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery Chapel, Town of Dover, Friday, July 19, 2019, 2:00 P.M. Interment will follow.

