Carol A. Schnabel
1936 - 2020
Carol A. Schnabel

May 10, 1936 - July 9, 2020

July 9, 2020, Hudson, FL, formerly Caledonia - Carol Ann Schnabel (Ribitzky) reunited with Karl, her husband of 62 years, just 84 days after his passing. Carol and Karl's cremated remains have been sent from Florida back to Wisconsin where they will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, followed by entombment at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Friends, family, and business associates are all welcome to socially gather at Schnabel Printing, 9220 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53108 on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for light refreshments. Full obituary may be viewed on the funeral home website at www.miller-reesman.com

Miller-Reesman, Kasuboski, Haas, & Dahl Funeral Home

620 15th Avenue

Union Grove, WI 53182

262-878-2500



Published in Journal Times on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Memorial Gathering
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Schnabel Printing
Funeral services provided by
Miller-Reesman Funeral Home
620 15th Avenue (Hwy 11)
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2500
