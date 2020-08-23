Carol A. Schnabel

May 10, 1936 - July 9, 2020

July 9, 2020, Hudson, FL, formerly Caledonia - Carol Ann Schnabel (Ribitzky) reunited with Karl, her husband of 62 years, just 84 days after his passing. Carol and Karl's cremated remains have been sent from Florida back to Wisconsin where they will be laid to rest in a private ceremony, followed by entombment at the Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Friends, family, and business associates are all welcome to socially gather at Schnabel Printing, 9220 6 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53108 on Friday, August 28, 2020 from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm for light refreshments. Full obituary may be viewed on the funeral home website at www.miller-reesman.com

