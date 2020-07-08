1/1
Carol A. (Carlson) Schoening
1939 - 2020
Carol A. SchoeningNee: Carlson

June 14, 1939 - March 12, 2020

RACINE - Carol Ann Schoening, age 80, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Ascension All Saints Hospital. She was born in Woodstock, IL, June 14, 1939, daughter of the late Carl and Anna (Nee: Brodd) Carlson.

Carol graduated from Washington Park High School, "Class of 1957." On February 1, 1958, she was united in marriage to Warren E. "Ike" Schoening. Carol was employed by Steineke's Lawn Care and Landscaping for 18 years as office administrator. She had a passion for singing and belonged to The Sweet Adelines International in Racine. One of her singing highlights came singing in the quartet that won the 1970 International Competition in Boston. Above all she loved being a homemaker caring for her family. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, and gardening flowers and was an avid pet lover. She will be dearly missed.

Surviving are her husband of 62 years, Ike; children, Bruce (Kellie) Schoening, Judi Hanson, Karl (Kim) Schoening; grandchildren, Christopher Hanson, Elin Krause, Nataly Schoening; great grandchildren, Mya, Matthew, and Danielle; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Thelma (Patrick) O'Neill.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the funeral home Saturday, July 11, 2020, 11am -12 pm. A memorial service will follow at 12 pm with Rev Rod Resheske officiating. Groups of 25 will be observed. Please wear a mask. The memorial service may be viewed livestream by going to www.meredithfuneralhome.com, Carol Schoening page, service and click livestream.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
JUL
11
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
