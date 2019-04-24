Carol Ann McNeill Skorupan

MADISON (formerly of Racine) – Carol Ann McNeill Skorupan, 68, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Sunday, April 28, 2019 for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. A service remembering and honoring her life will follow at 3:00 p.m.

Please see Friday's paper for a complete obituary. You may also check the funeral home's website for more information.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

4600 County Line Road Mount Pleasant, WI 53403

262 552-9000

www.Draeger-Langendorf.com