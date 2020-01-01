Carol J. Cain(Nee: Deich)

October 8, 1936 - December 31, 2019

RACINE - Surrounded by her loving family, Carol J. Cain, age 83, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born in Racine, October 8, 1936, daughter of the late Herbert and Mary (Nee: Brandt) Deich.

Carol was a graduate of Washington Park High School "Class of 1954". On February 11, 1956 she was united in marriage to Jerome R. Cain. She was employed for fifteen years at Kurten Clinic as an LPN, retiring in 1993. In her younger years she was a cheerleader, member and past president of the Jaycetts. She loved to exercise walked three miles a day, played tennis and bowled. An excellent cook and baker, she also raised orchids and beautiful flowers.

Throughout her life Carol and Jerry went on many trips including visiting seventeen countries. They had many parties and family reunions at their lake home in Waupaca on the Chain Of Lakes. Carol and Jerry also spent time as snow birds in the winter in Florida.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of sixty-three years, Jerry; daughters, Linda Kwapil, Lisa (Dick) Pugh, Katie (Jeff) Ross; her grandchildren, Matthew (Susan) Kwapil and their children, Mia, Charlie, and Tessa, Dustin (Rhonda) Decker and their children, Shey and Zoey, Drew Decker, Amanda (Jesse) Thompson and their children, Lilah, Lexi, and one on the way, Jacob Meyers and his daughter, Levicy; sister-in-law, Barbara LeRose; further survived by very close relatives and friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Anna Mae Jensen; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sally and Ray Cain; son-in-law, Chuck Kwapil; brother-in-law, John LeRose.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, 11:00am at the funeral home. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Saturday at the funeral home from 9:30 am until time of service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the have been suggested.

A special thank you to her caregivers, Theda Care Hospice, Waupaca and Ascension Hospice, Racine for their loving and compassionate care.

