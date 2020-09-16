1/1
Carol J. (Nee: Rybarik) McGilsky
1947 - 2020
Carol J. McGilsky(Nee: Rybarik)

January 5, 1947 – September 13, 2020

RACINE - Carol J. McGilsky, age 73, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Aurora Medical Center, Kenosha, WI. She was born in Racine, January 5, 1947, daughter of the late John and Edwina (Nee: Hegeman) Rybarik.

Carol was a graduate of St. Catherine's High School "Class of 1965." She was employed for many years with Racine County Human Services. Up until Carol's illness, she enjoyed delivering Meals on Wheels. Her pastimes included gardening, photography, and traveling. Most of all Carol cherished time spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Kevin (Janice) Strom, Chris (Kim) Strom; her grandchildren, Andrew, Zach, and Emma; her very dear and special friend, John Hinke; sisters and brother, Linda Archibald, Gloria (Frank) LaBoda, John "Skip" (Kathy) Rybarik, Janise McMahon; many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly, other relatives and dear friends. Memorials to the Salvation Army, Hospitality Center of Racine or to the Racine County Food Bank have been suggested.

Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday, September 21, 2020 at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 6:00 pm.

A very special thank you to Dr. Michael Mullane for his loving and compassionate care.

MARESH-MEREDITH AND ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to:

www.meredithfuneralhome.com



Published in Journal Times on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
