Carol J. SnyderNee: Hanson

RACINE - With her family by her side, Carol J. Snyder, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday October 29, 2019.

Funeral services will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave on Saturday November 16, 2019. Memorials to have been suggested. Please see the funeral home website or the Sunday November 10th issue of the Journal Times for a full obituary.

