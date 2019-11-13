Carol J. Snyder

Guest Book
  • "Offering my deepest condolences to the family, may our God..."
  • "Sweet aunt Carol. You were always a beautiful happy woman...."
    - Veronica Snyder
  • "cousin Carol her is a candle to lite your way and to let..."
    - cathy McCarthy-Levis
  • "CAROL YOU WERE ALWAYS SO NICE TO ME WHEN MY DAD HAD ME STAY..."
    - CATHY McCarthy Levis
  • "Dearest Carol: You were Always such a Joy in my life for..."
    - Dolores Gorton
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:30 AM - 11:45 AM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Rita Catholic Church
4339 Douglas Ave
View Map
Obituary
Carol J. Snyder

RACINE - With her family by her side, Carol J. Snyder, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home on Tuesday October 29, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Rita Catholic Church, 4339 Douglas Ave on Saturday November 16, 2019, 12:00 p.m., with Rev. Michael Petersen officiating. Interment will be held at the Southern Wisconsin Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be held at church on Saturday from 10;30 a.m. until 11:45 a.m. Memorials to have been suggested.

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on Nov. 13, 2019
Donations
