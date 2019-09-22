Carol Jean Johnson McMahon (1947 - 2019)
  • "I will always fondly remember Carol. She was so supportive..."
    - Carolyn Bertog
  • "So many good memories of Carol. That smile and sense of ..."
    - Stephanie Frohne
Carol J. McMahon

August 27, 1947 - September 5, 2019

RACINE - Carol Jean Johnson McMahon passed away on September 5, 2019 at Hospice Alliance House of Kenosha at the age of 72.

A memorial service will be held at the funeral home, Tuesday, September 24, 2019, at 700 P.M. with Rev. Laura Fladten officiating. Relatives and friends may meet prior to the service 500 P.M. until 7 P.M. Private entombment will be held at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Memorial contributions may be made to "Cerebral Palsy of Kenosha County, Inc."

Paul wishes to thank the staff of Hospice Alliance and the family and friends who helped Carol throughout her illness.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 22, 2019
