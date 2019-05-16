Carol Louise Beranis

March 28, 1948 - May 14, 2019

RACINE – Mrs. Carol L. Beranis, 71, passed away at her home on Tuesday, May 14, 2019.

She was born in Kenosha on March 28, 1948, the daughter of the late Harvey and Marcella (nee: Bublitz) Schmidt. On May 25, 1974 she married Thomas Stanley Beranis at St. Casmir Catholic Church in Racine.

Carol retired from Froedtert South – Kenosha Campus where she served and cared for many patients as a registered nurse for over 20 years.

In addition to her loving husband Tom, she is survived by her sons, Steve (Nicole) Beranis of Pleasant Prairie, Dave (Erica) Beranis of Franksville; her grandsons, Eli, Isaac and Calvin Beranis; her sister, Nancy (John) Slye of Kenosha; as well as nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Carol was also preceded in death by grandson, Benjamin Beranis and her sister, Kathy Johnson.

Family and friends are invited to meet in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory on Saturday, May 18, 2019 for a visitation from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. A service celebrating and remembering her life will follow at 2:00 p.m.

