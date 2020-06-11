Carol Lynn Peterson
Carol Lynn Peterson

May 20, 1938 - May 30, 2020

Carol Lynn Peterson, 82, passed away at her home on Sat. May 30, 2020 after suffering several strokes.

Born to Don and Gladys Race on May 20, 1938. Carol graduated third in the Horlick High Class of 1956, followed by 20+ years as General Ledger at the 1st National Bank of Racine. She later served as Book Keeper for Light House Transportation, owned by her husband Carl D. Peterson, whom she married in Sept of 1972.They lived in Las Vegas where their son John Gustav Peterson was born, for several years before returning to Racine. Carol was a life member of the Marine Corps League and belonged to the Banks 20-year club. She was an avid reader and collector of many antiques of value, and some just for fun. She was preceded in death by her parents, sisters Dorothey Hopp and Janet Race. She is survived by her husband of 48 years, Carl, son, John G. Peterson, daughter-in-law, Lisha Peterson, grandchildren Alanna and Gaven. Also, her sister and brother-in-law Dan and Joyce Vlach, nephews and nieces Derek Vlach, Kurt and Heidi Vlach, Randy and Angela Vlach, Steve and Dawn Vlach, plus many great-nieces and great-nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at the Serbian Hall (Kafana) located at the corner of Douglas Ave. and Melvin Ave on Sat. June 13, 2020 between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. A buffet lunch will be served. Masks will be available if needed.

Strouf Funeral Home

1001 High Street

262-632-5101

www.Strouf.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal Times on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Serbian Hall (Kafana)
