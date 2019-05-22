Carol M. Fox

January 30, 1935 - May 18, 2019

RACINE - Carol M. (nee: Skelley) Fox, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019.

She was born in Monticello, Iowa on January 30, 1935, the daughter of the late Howard W. and Marie (nee: Ehrisman) Skelley. Carol was a graduate of Monticello High School, and attended the University of Dubuque, Iowa. She was a member of Christ Church United Methodist, and belonged to the Women's Circle. Carol was a home health care worker for Racine Societies Assets for 15 years, retiring in 1998. She also had managed Lincoln Lutheran Palmeter Home for four years.

Surviving is her daughter, Victoria M. Fox of Racine; sons, Kenneth F. Fox II of Lincoln, Nebraska, and Andrew F. (Melissa) Fox of Omaha, Nebraska; grandchildren, Manuel, Nikki, Cody, Cherish, Cheyenne, Sage, Denali, Austin, Isaac, Ian, and Molly; great granddaughters, Hailey Sue and Sydney Rose, sister, Julie Aerni; brothers, Phillip (Ellen) Skelley, Rev. Paul (Dorothy) Skelley, and Peter (Jean) Skelley. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her sisters, Anne Skelley, Shirley Skelley; brothers, Rev. Dr. Richard (Marion) Skelley and Donald (Irma) Skelley. Memorial services will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11 a.m. There will be a visitation at the funeral home from 10 a.m. until time of service.

Memorials to Christ Church - United Methodist or to Salvation Army have been suggested.

Sturino Funeral Home

3014 Northwestern Ave.

Racine, WI 53404

262-632-4479