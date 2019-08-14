Carol M. McKellips(Nee: Petersen)

October 20, 1941 - August 11, 2019

RACINE - Carol M. McKellips, age 77, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2019 at Ridgewood Care Center. She was born in Racine, October 20, 1941, daughter of the late John and Isabelle (Nee: Higgins) Petersen.

She was a graduate of William Horlick High School. On February 27, 1960 at Gethsemane Lutheran Church she was united in marriage to Leroy W. McKellips. Carol had been employed at Western Publishing Company and was a member of their "20 Year Club." Above all, Carol treasured time with her family.

She will be dearly missed by her loving husband of fifty-nine years, LeRoy; her children, Kenneth McKellips, Deborah Vinkavich; her five grandchildren, Maggie McKellips, Danielle McKellips, Kyle (Amanda) McKellips, Nicole Zanis, Carly Vinkavich; her great-grandchildren, Conner, Kenna, Vahla and Caden McKellips; brothers, David Petersen, John Petersen; sister, Joyce (Jim) Spang; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brothers, Kenny Higgins and LeRoy Petersen.

Private funeral services were held with interment at Caledonia Memorial Park.

A very special thank you to Carol's nurse Rachel, the entire staff at Ridgewood Care Center, and Season's Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

