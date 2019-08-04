Carol M. Zold

May 9, 1943 - August 2, 2019

RACINE - Carol M. Zold, 76, passed away on August 2, 2019 after a short peaceful fight with cancer. She was born in Racine on May 9th, 1943 the daughter of the late Wallace E. Larsen and Marian G. (Reidel-Larsen) Willms. On May 12, 1962 she was united in marriage to Stephen L. Zold. Carol was employed at Racine Medical from 1975 until her retirement in January of 2007.

Carol is survived by her wonderful children, Linda Rodriguez, Timothy (Amy) and Steven (Lori G.) Zold. She is further survived by her precious grandchildren, Matt (Nicole) Mentch, Michael (Julie) Zold, Alexis (Collin) Gryzb, Tyler (Cheznay) Zold, Spencer Zold and Damian Gonzalez, her great grandchildren Miles, Kylie, Zoey, Tatum, and Greyson. Carol is also survived by brothers Donald (DeeDee), Dean, Daniel (Karen) Larsen, and sister Ruth (Denise) Hush, sister-in-law Sue Seymour, and special family John (Carol) Obochowski and Betty Rupar, as well as special friends Eileen Bednar, Irish McIntosh, Ron and Rachelle Hetland and family.

She was also preceded in death by step-father Lester Willms, mother-in-law, Irene Zold, brother Richard Larsen, and brother-in-law Lee Seymour.

Carol's memorial service will be held at Sturino Funeral Home on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. until service time. She will be laid to rest in a private ceremony.

