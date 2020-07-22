Carol R. Hall

February 4, 1931 – July 16, 2020

MOUNT PLEASANT – Carol Rose (nee: Schuit) Hall, age 89, passed away peacefully at Ascension All Saints Hospital Thursday afternoon, July 16, 2020 following a courageous struggle with COVID-19.

A lifetime resident, Carol was born in Racine on February 4, 1931 to the late Nicholas and Mary Frances (nee: Matterer) Schuit. She was a 1949 graduate of St. Catherine's High School. On January 10, 1953 in St. Edward's Catholic Church, she was united in marriage with the love of her life, James William "Bill" Hall, who preceded Carol in death on February 18, 2006.

Carol was a proud & faithful member of St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church where she was an advocate for "Right for Life" , she was an active volunteer in prison ministry and supported many charitable causes including Maryknoll Sisters, St. Francis Seminary, and Catholic Charities. Among her interests, she enjoyed socializing with friends while playing Bridge & Mahjong and always looked forward to adventurous hikes with her family. She could always be found in front of her television on a Sunday after Church, cheering on the Green Bay Packers. Above all, Carol loved to laugh, enjoyed life & cherished spending time with her children & grandchildren. Family was her everything.

Surviving are her loving children Barbara (Scott) Kramar, Mary (Bruce) Devenny, Jim (Judy) Hall, David (Jodi) Hall and Katie (Michael) Venturini ; cherished grandchildren: Justin and Colette Schaefer; Christopher Devenny; Samantha, Alexa and Alivia Hall; Madalyn, Molly and Nick Venturini; sister, Joan Jackson; sisters-in-law & brothers-in-law, Mary Lou Cramer, Kathryn (George) Mueller, Tom (Pat) Hall and David Hall; special nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends - too numerous to mention by name. In addition to her parents & husband, Carol was greeted in Heaven by her sister, Rita (Warren) Bradley; brother, Monsignor William Schuit; brothers-in-law, Charles Jackson & Eugene Cramer; Bill's parents, Gorman and Gertrude Hall; and sisters-in-law, Joan & Fusae Hall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, July 24, 2020 at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 6400 Spring St., at 11:00 am with Rev. Yamid Blanco officiating. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home on Thursday from 5-8 pm (There will not be visitation at church on Friday morning). You may witness the service livestream on Friday at 11 am by visiting the web link of https://youtu.be/2QB2W4am4ak. You may also view the memorial video slideshow on the funeral home website beginning on Thursday morning. In memory of Carol, memorials to Maryknoll Sisters, St. Paul the Apostle Church, St. Francis Seminary, Alzheimer's Association or St. Catherine's High School are encouraged.

In accordance with Racine County mandate, only 50 people will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time. You may be required to wait outside until others leave the building. For the safety and security of our guests we also require those in attendance to wear a face covering. We thank everyone for their understanding and cooperation during this difficult time.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com