Carol Shilhavy Dallmann (1947 - 2019)
Service Information
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI 53403
Obituary
Carol Shilhavy Dallmann

RACINE - Carol Shilhavy Dallmann, age 71, passed away on September 15, 2019 at Haven Hospice in Lake City, FL after losing a courageous fight with COPD.

Her funeral service will be held on Thursday September 26, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. in the Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home. There will be a visitation from 10:00-12:00. Interment will take place after the service at Holy Cross Cemetery. Please visit www.draeger-langendorf.com for a full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Sept. 22, 2019
