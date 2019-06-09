Carole Marie Lochowitz

February 8, 1933 - March 26, 2019

Carole Marie Lochowitz passed on March 26, 2019, in Tucson, Arizona at the home of Steve and Aimee Lochowitz, where she lived since Thanksgiving, 2018. She has lived in Tucson at her own home for the last 26 years.

Carole was born on Feb 8, 1933, in Houghton, Michigan to John (Joe) T. Reuss and Violet (Fleming) Reuss. She graduated in 1951 from Crystal Falls High School. She was a majorette for the High School Band. She received a full ride to Michigan State but decided to pursue a career in nursing. After graduating she moved to Racine, Wisconsin. There she met and married Charles (Chuck) Lochowitz in April 1957. Chuck is a veteran from the US Navy and fought in World War II and became the Gear Lab Inspector at Case Tractors. They made Racine their home for over 40 years. Carole graduated as a Licensed Practical Nurse in 1970 and worked at St Mary's Hospital in Racine, Wisconsin, for 25 years. She retired and moved to Tucson, Arizona, in 1992, and her husband followed her shortly after.

They had three sons together: Richard, Gary, and Steven. Richard retired from the US Navy as a Lt. Commander in the Nuclear Navy. He was killed by a drunk driver on February 22, 2000. Gary lives with his wife Helen in England where he has a career as a health care official. Steve lives in Tucson Arizona and is an AP Government and Politics, Government, and Legal System and Trial Teacher and the Social Studies Department Chair at Mountain View High School and his wife, Aimee, is a CPA and Controller for FHI.

She is survived by her two sons, Gary (Helen) Lochowitz of London, England-grandchildren are Charlotte, Jake, Isabella; and Steven (Aimee) Lochowitz of Tucson, Arizona- grandchildren are Madeleine, Bailey, and Chloe Lochowitz. Her grandson from Rick is Adam.

She is also survived by all of her siblings John (Nada) Reuss of Florida; Bob Reuss of Tucson, Arizona; Richard (Barbara) Reuss of Forest Row, England; and Charlene Bendick of Crystal Falls, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her son Richard, and her husband Charles.

She was caring mother, loving aunt, and wonderful Nana. She was an avid cross-stitcher. She enjoyed golfing, going for hikes, and swimming. She enjoyed reading, watching movies (especially Cabaret and Bob Fosse's All That Jazz), stage shows (Yul Brynner in The King and I), and playing board games (Clue and UNO) with her family. She loved travelling and travelled as far as Australia and Egypt. She always enjoyed coming home to Crystal Falls and participating in her class reunions.

The family will have a Memorial Service on June 21st at 1:30 PM in San Diego at Rosecrans Memorial Cemetery in San Diego where she will be interred with her husband, Chuck and very near her first born son, Rick. If anyone can make it to California, please arrive by 1:15 PM.