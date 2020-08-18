Caroline F. Blascoe

April 21, 1941 - August 14, 2020

RACINE – Caroline F. Blascoe, 79, passed away at home Friday, August 14, 2020.

Caroline was born in Racine on April 21, 1941 to the late John and Mildred (nee, Krueger) Schulz. She retired from J.I Case Company. Caroline loved watching sports on TV, especially the Cubs and the Packers, and playing Sheepshead. But most of all she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her son, Robert (Carole) Blascoe; and daughter, Lynda (Timothy) Kruse; grandchildren, Erica (Jeremiah) Ladd, Benjamin (Jessica) Blascoe, Kelli (Chris) Antinucci and David (Emily) Blascoe; great grandchildren, Emma, Norah and Adele Blascoe, Anahi and Aidee Luis, and Vanessa and Julia Ladd; her brothers, Milton (Eileen) Schulz, Gerald (Marlene) Schulz and John Schulz. Caroline is also survived by her grand dog, Bruno, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her daughter, Cheryl A. Blascoe.

Funeral services for Caroline will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park. Relatives and friends are invited to meet with the family at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon.

