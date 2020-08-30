Carolyn A. Winkowski

STURTEVANT - Carolyn A. Winkowski, 86, of Sturtevant, passed away peacefully with her family at her side, after a long battle with breast Cancer and lymphoma, on Wednesday, August 26, 2020.

Relatives and friends are asked to meet with the family Tuesday, September 1, 2020, at St. Sebastian Church, 3126-95th St. Sturtevant, WI 53177 from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. for the visitation with the Mass immediately following at 6:00 p.m. with Rev. Thomas Vathappallil officiating.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and the entire staff of Aurora Hospital and the Aurora At Home Hospice Care team, as well as her oncologist, Dr. Mullane and his entire staff for their loving and compassionate care shown to Carolyn and her family. In lieu of flowers the family has suggested memorials to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

