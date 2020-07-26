1/
Carolyn M. Akers
Carolyn M. Akers

RACINE – Carolyn M. Akers, 72, passed away at Ascension All Saints on Wednesday July 22, 2020.

In keeping with Carol's wishes, cremation has taken place. A celebration of life will be held and will be announced at a later date. For a complete obituary please see the funeral home web site.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Mark Choi and his entire staff, especially Beth Freitag for all their care and compassion.

Published in Journal Times on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
