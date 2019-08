Carolyn R. MahoneyNee: Miller

RACINE - Carolyn Ruth Mahoney, age 77, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019 at Froedtert South, Pleasant Prairie. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 10 A.M. until time of service at 12 P.M.

