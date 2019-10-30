Carroll J. Korger

February 6, 1929 - October 27, 2019

RACINE - Carroll J. Korger, age 90, passed away Sunday, October 27, 2019 at Ascension All Saints Medical Center. He was born in Shelby, Nebraska, February 6, 1929, son of the late Rudolph and Anna (nee: Luft) Korger.

He proudly served in the United States Navy. He was united in marriage to Adeline Weis who preceded him in death, March 14, 2017. He was employed by WE Energies for thirty-six years. Carroll was a longtime member of St. Louis Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus.

He was a loving and devoted father who will be dearly missed by his daughter, Cathy A. Korger of Winter Haven, FL; sister, Christina (David) Minor; brother-in-law, Jerry Lyrenman; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sisters, Leona Lyrenman, Veronica (Fredolin) Peters, Laura Rose (Fredrick) Hunt, and Theresa (Clarence) Gotz.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Louis Catholic Church, 13207 County Road G, Caledonia, on Friday November 1, 2019, 12:00 p.m. Interment will follow at St. Louis Cemetery. Relatives and friends may meet with the family at the church on Friday from 11:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 12:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Alzheimer's Foundation have been suggested.

