PORT RICHEY,FL/FORMERLY OF RACINE - Carroll Jean (Christensen) Krause (May 1933-Aug 2018). Carroll was a full time Port Richey FL resident.

She was born and raised in Racine WI. Carroll attended Horlick High School and St Luke School of Nursing, graduating with a BSN in 1954. She retired in 1996 from St Luke's Hospital after a long career as a RN. Carroll enjoyed crossword puzzles, reading, knitting, and computer games.

She passed away peacefully at home after a short illness surrounded by family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Genevieve Christensen, sons: Charles E. Jr. (Chip) and Scott Krause, her children's father Charles E. Krause, and beloved in laws, Harold and Florence Krause. She is survived by her sister Charlene Andrews, daughters Elizabeth (Ray) Rigney, Karen (David) Miller, Ruth Wilson and Daughter in Law, Mary Krause. Grandchildren: Colt Krause, Genevieve Krause, Samantha Patenta, Carroll and Kori Parks, and Charles Krause III and 12 great grandchildren, and special friend John (Tina) Salz.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, May 18, 2019, 12:00 p.m. Relatives and friends may meet with the family prior to the service 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m.

