Caryl Shirley Kenth

RACINE - Mrs. Caryl S. Kenth, wife of Gerald and mother of Christopher, Andrew and Adam, quietly departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

A private service was held in the funeral home on Saturday, March 7th. Memorials in Caryl's name have been suggested to the American Kidney Foundation or to a . Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

