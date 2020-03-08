Caryl Shirley Kenth

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory
4600 County Line Rd.
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-552-9000
Caryl Shirley Kenth

RACINE - Mrs. Caryl S. Kenth, wife of Gerald and mother of Christopher, Andrew and Adam, quietly departed this life on Saturday, February 22, 2020.

A private service was held in the funeral home on Saturday, March 7th. Memorials in Caryl's name have been suggested to the American Kidney Foundation or to a . Please see the funeral home's website for a full obituary.

Published in Racine Journal Times on Mar. 8, 2020
