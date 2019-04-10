Catherine "Cathy" G. Hahn(Nee: Martinez)

June 15, 1952 - April 8, 2019

RACINE - With her daughters by her side, Catherine "Cathy" G. Hahn, age 66, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019. She was born in Burlington, June 15, 1952, daughter of the late Salvador and Guadalupe (Nee: Garcia) Martinez.

Cathy was a graduate of William Horlick High School "Class of 1970". She was employed by American Motors Corporation for thirty years and was a member of UAW Local 72. She was a strong supporter of law enforcement and military. Very social and full of laughter, Cathy enjoyed dining out, movies, music, and shopping.

She will be dearly missed by her children, Ruth (Kristie) Hahn-Bee, Laura (Alejandro) Davalos; and her granddaughter, Andrea; brothers, Jeffrey (Dawn) Martinez, Salvador (Angelina) Martinez; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother, Ralph "Peachie" Martinez.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am.

A very special thank you to Dr. Jerry Hardacre, Dr. Syed Hassan, Dr. Lewis Rosenberg, staff at Racine Cancer Center and Residential Hospice for their loving and compassionate care.

