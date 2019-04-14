Catherine "Cathy" G. Hahn(Nee: Martinez)
June 15, 1952 - April 8, 2019
RACINE - With her daughters by her side, Catherine "Cathy" G. Hahn, age 66, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am.
