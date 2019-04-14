Catherine G. "Cathy" (Nee: Martinez) Hahn

  • "Kathy had the kindest of personalities. I loved her laugh..."
    - Gloria Jack
  • "May she sing with the angels and dance with the stars! ..."
    - Gail Violet
  • "My cousin Cathy, you had the biggest heart, bigger than the..."
    - Diana Martinez-Strickland
  • "I remember when I first met her . She was a nice woman..."
    - Reyna Barajas
  • "Tia, I hope that your passing from this life to the Kingdom..."
    - Maggi Martinez

Catherine "Cathy" G. Hahn(Nee: Martinez)

June 15, 1952 - April 8, 2019

RACINE - With her daughters by her side, Catherine "Cathy" G. Hahn, age 66, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, April 16, 2019, 10:00 am at St. Richard Catholic Church, 1503 Grand Avenue, with Rev. Allen Bratkowski officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Hwy 32. Relatives and friends may meet with the family Monday at the funeral home from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm and Tuesday at the church from 9:30 am until time of Mass at 10:00 am.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262)634-7888

Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI 53403
(262) 634-7888
Published in Racine Journal Times on Apr. 14, 2019
