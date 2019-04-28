Catherine Martha Andersen(Nee: Wilinski)

October 1, 1944 - April 14, 2019

RACINE - Catherine M. Andersen, age 74, entered into eternal life April 14, 2019.

Catherine was born in Waukesha, October 1, 1944, daughter of the late Ralph and Bernadine (nee: Potrykus) Wilinski.

Catherine had a love for children and life. She earned a BA in elementary education from Dominican College in Racine to become a 4th grade teacher for the Oak Creek school district guiding her students to a love of learning. She married Lyle C. Andersen on June 21, 1969 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Milwaukee. She valued being a mother, so she left teaching in Oak Creek to start a family and raise her three boys. Once her sons were school age, she returned to teaching at Racine Co-Operative Nursery School and finished her teaching career teaching 1st grade at North Park Elementary School in Racine where she retired in 2001.

Catherine loved to spend time with her family and friends. In their retirement, Catherine and Lyle traveled to visit relatives and to see the world. Catherine was a dedicated member of her church singing in the choir and serving on altar guild. She loved bargain hunting, fresh flowers, and caring for her family including her companion dog Minnie. She enjoyed every minute playing, reading and spending time with her granddaughter Everly.

Survivors include her three children, Matthew (Diane) Andersen of Racine, Luke (Nathalie) Andersen of Racine, and Theodore (Kristal) Andersen of Germantown; her beloved granddaughter Everly Kate; sisters, Susan Vasquez of Portland, OR, Helen (Alan) Parker of Pickett, WI; brother, Mark Wilinski of Racine; uncle, Edward Potrykus of Trinity, FL; and aunt, Gloria Potrykus of Racine; nieces, other relatives and many dear friends. Catherine was preceded in death by Lyle, August 6, 2015.

Catherine's life will be celebrated Saturday, May, 4th 2019, 10:30 A.M. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd with Pastor Christopher Lockie officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church have been suggested.

The family would like to thank the Ascension All Saints staff, especially Nurse Mary and Nurse Amanda for their compassionate care.

