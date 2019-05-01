Catherine Martha (Nee: Wilinski) Andersen (1944 - 2019)
Service Information
Maresh-Meredith & Acklam Funeral Home
803 Main Street
Racine, WI
53403
(262)-634-7888
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
4340 6 Mile Rd
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:30 AM
Prince of Peace Lutheran Church
4340 6 Mile Rd.
Obituary
Catherine Martha Andersen(Nee: Wilinski)

October 1, 1944 - April 14, 2019

RACINE - Catherine M. Andersen, age 74, entered into eternal life April 14, 2019.

Catherine's life will be celebrated Saturday, May, 4th 2019, 10:30 A.M. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd with Pastor Christopher Lockie officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church have been suggested.

MARESH-MEREDITH & ACKLAM FUNERAL HOME

803 MAIN ST. RACINE, WI 53403

(262) 634-7888

Please send condolences to

www.meredithfuneralhome.com
Published in Racine Journal Times on May 1, 2019
