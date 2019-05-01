Catherine Martha Andersen(Nee: Wilinski)
October 1, 1944 - April 14, 2019
RACINE - Catherine M. Andersen, age 74, entered into eternal life April 14, 2019.
Catherine's life will be celebrated Saturday, May, 4th 2019, 10:30 A.M. at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church, 4340 6 Mile Rd with Pastor Christopher Lockie officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Memorial Park in Racine. Relatives and friends may meet with the family on Saturday at the church from 9:00 A.M. until time of service at 10:30 A.M. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Prince of Peace Lutheran Church have been suggested.
